Wells Fargo's Outgoing GC Will Come Away With $8.3M

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo & Co.'s departing general counsel, set to leave the bank at the end of the month, will depart with $8.3 million, according to a statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. C. Allen Parker, who spent March 2019 through October serving as the San Francisco-based bank's interim CEO, said in November that he would be leaving Wells Fargo. Parker was at the helm as the company grappled with moving past the bank's fraudulent account scandal from more than three years ago. His total compensation includes a restricted share rights award of $2 million for his time filling...

