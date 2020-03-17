Hospital, Doc Must Face Sweeping Sex Misconduct Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to dismiss most of a suit claiming that an obstetrician-gynecologist sexually abused patients and a hospital covered it up, saying their efforts to torpedo the case amounted to "throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks.” U.S. District Judge Otis Dalino Wright II on Monday allowed the majority of the suit, which alleges that Patrick Sutton abused, molested and sexually harassed thousands of patients while Huntington Memorial Hospital and its medical staff concealed the misconduct, to proceed. The judge said the defendants made a number of arguments to see “what sticks,” including that the...

