Volvo Tells Court To Hang Up On Android Compatibility Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Volvo Cars of North America LLC and its U.S. unit urged a New Jersey federal judge to call off a proposed class action over an Android cellphone compatibility issue in its XC90 model, arguing Monday the problem was already solved before the suit was filed. Drivers Scott Levine and Douglas W. Murphy didn’t suffer the concrete injury required to back their “fatally flawed” claims over the failure of their cars’ touchscreen systems to sync up with the Android Auto app, Volvo Cars and Volvo Cars USA LLC argued in a dismissal brief. That’s because Volvo resolved the issue and offered to...

