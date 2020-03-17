Ex-Zurich Worker Fights For Axed Law Firm Intimidation Suit

Law360, London (March 17, 2020, 6:16 PM GMT) -- A former Zurich Insurance employee seeking permission to appeal the dismissal of his intimidation and deceit claims against DAC Beachcroft LLP is accusing the judge who tossed his suit of participating in a “cover-up scheme” against him. In his Tuesday filing with the Court of Appeal, former Zurich software developer Artiom Borisov said Master Karen Shuman’s decision to strike out his claims contradicted common sense. Instead of giving a fair hearing to his allegations that he was the victim of misconduct by DAC Beachcroft, the High Court judge penalized him, Borisov said. “I believe that Master Shuman was not simply biased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS