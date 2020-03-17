Ex-Metal Co. Exec's Conviction Quickly Upheld In 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (March 17, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday upheld the conviction of a former metal company executive for scheming to ship metallic powder to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions, swiftly rejecting his argument that he only admitted to sending the powder to Turkey, not conspiring to ship it on from there. U.S. Circuit Judges Barrington D. Parker, Raymond J. Lohier Jr. and Steven J. Menashi needed less than a week to affirm the conviction of Erdal Kuyumcu, the 48-year-old ex-CEO of Global Metallurgy LLC, after expressing doubt about his appeal at March 11 oral arguments. "The district court did not err in determining that...

