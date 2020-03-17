Indivior Rips New Filings In 3rd Circ. Suboxone Antitrust Row

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Indivior PLC is urging the Third Circuit to disregard two amicus briefs filed in support of Suboxone buyers' bid to maintain class certification in a suit alleging the U.K.-based drugmaker engaged in a scheme to maintain an opioid monopoly, arguing they address matters neither side raised in the case. Indivior argued in a pair of filings Monday that the March 12 briefs lodged by the American Antitrust Institute and University of California Hastings College of the Law professor Robin Feldman on the company's interlocutory appeal would be prejudicial if considered by the court. The company, which was spun off from Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC in 2014,...

