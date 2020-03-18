'Clash Of Clans' Patent Fights Belong In Texas, Fed. Circ. Says

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT) -- The company behind the wildly popular “Clash of Clans” mobile game must face patent infringement suits filed by its foe, Japanese game maker Gree Inc., in Texas, the Federal Circuit said, finding a previous agreement between the companies setting California as the litigation forum doesn’t apply. In a per curiam decision filed Tuesday, a three-judge Federal Circuit panel said a previous settlement agreement between Supercell Oy and Gree — which established a litigation standstill period through Feb. 28, 2019, and mandated any litigation arising out of the agreement to be filed in the Northern District of California — only applied to breach of...

