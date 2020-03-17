NTIA, DOT Discourage FCC From Dividing Auto Safety Band

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Government agencies are digging in their heels to oppose the Federal Communications Commission's plan to divide a key spectrum band between auto safety and WiFi. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which advocates for government agencies' spectrum needs, released comments from the U.S. Department of Transportation on the FCC's plan on Monday, indicating that the agencies still recommend that the FCC ditch an effort to introduce WiFi into the 5.9 GHz band. "These safety innovations and improvements may be lost should the Commission proceed with its proposed reallocation of the 5.9 GHz band," according to comments written by the DOT's general...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS