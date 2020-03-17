Patent Co. Asks High Court To Ax 'Dangerous' Fee Award

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A patent licensing company founded by former WilmerHale and Kirkland & Ellis LLP partners is beseeching the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal of attorney fees it was slapped with after a failed patent suit, saying that the award "sanctioned a dangerous expansion" of high court precedent. Blackbird Tech said in its petition for certiorari on Monday that the Federal Circuit misapplied the justices' Octane Fitness decision when it agreed with a lower court that the patent licensing company was responsible for $363,000 in attorney fees for filing a frivolous patent suit. In deciding that Blackbird Tech's suit was exceptional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS