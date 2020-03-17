McCormick & Schmick's Must Face Hostile Workplace Claims

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- McCormick & Schmick's must face sexual harassment and hostile workplace claims from a dishwasher at its restaurant in Boston's historic Faneuil Hall, one of five employees suing the seafood chain, a federal judge ordered Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani rejected McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurant's argument that one of the women alleging sexual harassment couldn't win on her claim because she was not the target of any of the conduct. "The court finds no requirement in the statutory scheme, case law or common sense that would preclude a hostile work environment claim because sexual conduct and statements were directed at co-workers only,"...

