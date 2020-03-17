Troutman Sanders Guides Bank Of China's $100M NYC Loan

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Troutman Sanders LLP represented Bank of China in connection with its $100 million loan for a hotel near the World Trade Center in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan from Bank of China’s New York branch is for the Club Quarters Hotel at 130 Cedar St., and of the $100 million figure, roughly $17.2 million is new financing and the remainder is refinancing of preexisting debt at the property, which also goes by 140 Washington St. The borrower is listed on mortgage documents as a New York-based LLC. Contact information for the borrower was...

