Robins Kaplan To Share $2.2M Fee With NJ Solo Atty

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Robins Kaplan LLP and New Jersey solo attorney Michael J. Fitzgerald reaped $2.2 million for their class counsel role in an antitrust lawsuit accusing a Florida cancer treatment center of scheming to monopolize oncology services, according to a federal judge’s final approval of the suit’s $7.2 million settlement deal Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday followed the “reasonable and thorough” recommendation of a magistrate judge who agreed that the Minneapolis-based firm and Fitzgerald should get a $2.15 million fee award plus $68,939 in expenses for representing New Jersey's Monmouth County in its claims against Florida Cancer Specialists PL. The fee...

