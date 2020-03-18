Okla. Tribes' Gambling Suit Delayed Over COVID-19 Concerns

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal court cited the global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus in an order that postponed a case brought by Native American tribes challenging the expiration date of their gambling compacts. U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti issued an order Tuesday delaying the suit, which was brought by the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations, along with other tribes, against Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. "In light of conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the status/scheduling conference set for April 3, 2020, is hereby stricken to be reset at a later date," the order entered by the court clerk said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS