Ill. Defamation Suit Against Jussie Smollett's Attys Trimmed

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has trimmed claims against the attorneys who represented "Empire" actor Jessie Smollett and who are facing a lawsuit alleging they defamed two men accused of attacking Smollett. U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland ruled on Tuesday that some of the statements made by attorneys Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian about brothers Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo were too broad to support defamation claims, but that a claim against Glandian based on her statement that the brothers might have been in "whiteface" when they allegedly attacked Smollett could move forward. "The court finds that this statement could fairly impute the crimes of battery and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS