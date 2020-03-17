Del. Judge Axes Halliburton Discovery Order For Arbitration

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Tuesday nixed a gas storage facilities operator's bid to seek documents from Halliburton for an arbitration in Germany over allegedly defective safety valves, adding to a split among federal courts on whether U.S. law allows such orders to be issued for private commercial arbitration. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews vacated his earlier order granting the bid by EWE Gasspeicher GmbH, saying he had concluded that the German arbitration didn't qualify as a "tribunal" under the applicable statute, Section 1782 of the U.S. Code, which allows litigants to pursue evidence for use in proceedings before "a foreign...

