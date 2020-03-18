'Housewives' Star, Girardi Get Loan Fight Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Attorney Tom Girardi, his law firm and his wife, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, have successfully moved a lawsuit filed by lender Stillwell Madison LLC over repayment of a $5.1 million loan into arbitration. U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan on Tuesday ordered that the suit, which accuses the couple of improperly using loan proceeds intended for business purposes to live the high life, go to arbitration after Stillwell Madison told the court last month that it had decided to consent to arbitration, despite previously fighting efforts by the Girardis to force the issue. The decision comes shortly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS