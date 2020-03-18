Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Says Judge Wrongly Denied Disability Benefits

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has reversed a judgment that denied a Wisconsin man disability benefits, saying an administrative law judge improperly discredited medical opinions stating he had a longstanding cognitive impairment limiting him to jobs involving one task at a time and no distractions.

Kurt Marquardt was diagnosed with lupus in 2012, a chronic disease causing the immune system to attack its own tissues. He argued on appeal that the administrative law judge erred in ignoring two reports from a neurologist — the first coming two years after the date he was last insured — that showed he began to have gradual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!