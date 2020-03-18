7th Circ. Says Judge Wrongly Denied Disability Benefits

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has reversed a judgment that denied a Wisconsin man disability benefits, saying an administrative law judge improperly discredited medical opinions stating he had a longstanding cognitive impairment limiting him to jobs involving one task at a time and no distractions. Kurt Marquardt was diagnosed with lupus in 2012, a chronic disease causing the immune system to attack its own tissues. He argued on appeal that the administrative law judge erred in ignoring two reports from a neurologist — the first coming two years after the date he was last insured — that showed he began to have gradual...

