$520M Settlement Over SC Nuke Project Gets Preliminary OK

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina judge granted preliminary approval Tuesday to a $520 million class action settlement for utility customers in the Palmetto State who allege they were misled over the viability of an "unrealistic" $9 billion nuclear power plant project that was eventually canned. Former South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice and acting Circuit Court Judge Jean Toal tentatively approved a settlement resolving customers' claims that they were misled and wrongly forced to pay for the failed nuclear expansion project, which was halted in 2017. The lawsuit was filed against South Carolina Public Service Authority, also known as Santee Cooper; South Carolina...

