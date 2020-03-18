Savage Race Co. Sued Over 'Nearly Worthless' Insurance

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The company behind Savage Race, one of the nation’s largest obstacle course races, was hit with a proposed class action in Florida federal court Tuesday accusing it of running a deceptive scheme by requiring race participants to pay for “nearly worthless” insurance and profiting from the payments. Florida resident Olivia Szerszen says Gainesville-based Mad Cap Events LLC, which does business as Savage Race, charges racers a mandatory $15 fee for insurance that creates the impression it is a pass-through charge to a third-party insurer. But in reality, the insurance costs a fraction of that amount and Savage Race pockets the difference,...

