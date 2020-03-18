Calif. Court OKs $2.4M Atty Fees In Doctor Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court said Tuesday that a medical stenographer is entitled to $2.41 million in legal fees in her sexual battery suit against a doctor, finding she was the prevailing party despite an earlier, related settlement with the hospital. The Second Appellate District said that cardiac stenographer Yunuen Campos was a “prevailing party” capable of recovering legal fees in the suit against cardiologist Dr. John Kennedy, who was accused of battery against Campos in a doctors’ lounge, and against Kindred Hospital South Bay. Campos reached a settlement of $247,000 with Kindred Hospital South Bay before trial. That was more than...

