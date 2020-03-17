Katy Perry Escapes 'Dark Horse' Copyright Verdict

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday tossed out a jury verdict that Katy Perry's 2013 song "Dark Horse" infringed an earlier Christian rap song, ruling that the tracks share only common musical elements that cannot be protected by copyright law. Overturning a July verdict against the pop star, the judge ruled that the "ostinato" that Perry allegedly copied from a song called "Joyful Noise" was too basic for any one artist to monopolize. "It is undisputed in this case, even viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to plaintiffs, that the signature elements of the 8-note ostinato in 'Joyful Noise'...

