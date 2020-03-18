Nike, Foot Locker Hit With TM Suit Over 'Endless Summer' Ads

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The filmmaker behind the classic surf documentary "The Endless Summer" is suing Nike and Foot Locker for trademark infringement, alleging that an ad campaign that ran last year used the movie's title and graphics from its poster to sell shoes and other apparel. In a complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court, Bruce Brown Films LLC said Nike Inc. and Foot Locker Inc. blatantly infringed trademarks he holds for the phrase "The Endless Summer" and a well-known poster graphic that features stylized blue waves rolling beneath a large orange sun. Brown said he sent the companies a letter last year demanding...

