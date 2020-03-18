Cherokee Tribe Sues DOI For Flipping Land To Another Tribe

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has made good on its promise to sue the U.S. Department of the Interior over the department’s approval of a Catawba Indian Nation request that the federal government take the site of the Catawba's planned casino into trust. The Eastern Band's complaint, filed Tuesday in D.C. federal court, alleges that the department and its Bureau of Indian Affairs have wrongly taken about 17 acres of Cherokee aboriginal and historic territory into trust within the Kings Mountain site in Cleveland County, North Carolina, for the South Carolina-headquartered Catawba tribe. The DOI and BIA know that the Administrative...

