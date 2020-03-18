Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brewery Calls Worker's Consumer Report Suit Untimely

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Stone Brewing Co. urged a California federal judge to toss a proposed class action lawsuit brought by one of its employees alleging the Golden State brewery violated state and federal law when it failed to properly tell job applicants about background checks, saying the suit comes two years too late.

In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, Stone Brewing rejected plaintiff Jesse Dominguez's allegations that the brewery violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Investigative Consumer Reporting Agencies Act and California's Unfair Competition Law, among others, arguing that Dominguez knew his 2015 offer of employment hinged on a successful background check....

