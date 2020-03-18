Public Storage Drops $1.27B National Storage Bid 

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 11:41 AM EDT) -- California-based Public Storage has decided to drop its roughly $1.27 billion offer for Australia's National Storage REIT in light of the coronavirus pandemic, National Storage said Wednesday. Public Storage had offered to buy National Storage for A$2.40 per share back in February, which at the time was equivalent to about $1.27 billion. On Wednesday, National Storage revealed that Public Storage has decided to rescind its offer because of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 disease. "PSA has advised NSR today that in light of the current environment following the onset of COVID-19, it has determined not to pursue an offer for...

