McCain Foods Must Face Suit Over NJ Pizza Factory Death

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has revived a widow's wrongful death claims against McCain Foods USA Inc. over a fatal accident at the company's former pizza plant, ruling Wednesday a reasonable jury could still find the frozen food giant was liable despite having sold the factory before the incident. A three-judge Appellate Division panel reversed a Bergen County Superior Court judge's ruling that all of McCain's liability transferred to the plant's new owner, D.O. Productions, because its employees came with the sale and those same employees had discovered that a 993-lb. electrical panel was unsecured a week before it fell...

