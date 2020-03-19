Upstate NY Caterer Will Pay $4M To End Wage Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Mazzone Hospitality has agreed to shell out up to $4 million to end a lawsuit brought on behalf of thousands of workers who claimed the catering company unlawfully pocketed tips and docked their pay for meal breaks they never took. U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes on Wednesday granted final approval to a deal requiring Clifton Park, New York-based Mazzone to pay at least $2.7 million and as much as $4 million to settle a class action claiming it violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and the New York Labor Law. After the $2.7 million mark is reached, unclaimed settlement funds...

