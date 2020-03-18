Uber Wants Full 3rd Circ. To Nix Philly Drivers' Wage Battle

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Uber has asked the full Third Circuit to review a recent decision allowing Philadelphia-based UberBlack drivers to take the ride-hailing giant to trial for allegedly classifying the drivers as independent contractors to deny them proper minimum and overtime wages. Uber Technologies Inc. filed a petition for rehearing Tuesday challenging a precedential ruling earlier this month that revived class claims from UberBlack drivers who insist they deserve a shot at trial to prove they are, in fact, employees and not independent contractors. The company wants the same three-judge panel or the full court to review the March 3 ruling, saying the totality...

