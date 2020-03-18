Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Retailers Drop 2nd Circ. Appeal Of AmEx Arbitration Order

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A group of retailers on Tuesday dropped their Second Circuit appeal in an antitrust suit targeting ​​​​American Express’ anti-steering rules after a lower court tossed some claims and sent others to arbitration.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals "so ordered" a stipulation filed by eight retailers, which included restaurants and other locally owned businesses, voluntarily withdrawing the appeal they filed last month.

The multidistrict litigation against American Express dates back to 2008 and saw major retailers such as CVS Pharmacy Inc. and Rite Aid Corp. settle out of the litigation in April 2019 without disclosing terms.

In January 2020, U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!