Californians Make Last Minute Bid To Halt Sprint/T-Mobile Deal

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- California consumers challenging the $56 billion union of Sprint and T-Mobile are urging the Ninth Circuit to put the merger on ice while they fight it in a lower court, arguing that it will be “extraordinarily difficult to unscramble the egg” later. The consumers are making an emergency request to the circuit court for an injunction blocking the merger from being finalized on April 1, after a California federal judge said she felt that the case wasn’t strong enough for her to do so. “The lower court refused to acknowledge any harm to plaintiffs in balancing the equities on the basis...

