NY Judge Swats Down Sanford Heisler Math Error Claim

Law360, New York (March 19, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday rejected a claim by the firm representing a former Columbia University professor in a sexual harassment trial that she made a math error in slashing its fee request by 75% to $1.34 million — a quick smackdown that followed a request for more money. Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP's fee quibble, filed Wednesday, came after a bitter trial and aftermath in which its client, former Columbia finance scholar Enrichetta Ravina, won $750,000 of damages after prevailing against the Ivy League school and one of its professors, Geert Bekaert, on claims of retaliation. Ravina's $30 million suit...

