Atty Suspended For Duping Client Into Bogus Settlement

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- An ex-partner with the firm previously known as Eichen Crutchlow Zaslow & McElroy LLP has been suspended in New Jersey for one year after having a client sign bogus settlement documents in a case that was dismissed a decade earlier and using a personal loan to cover purported settlement proceeds. In an order filed Monday, the New Jersey Supreme Court accepted the October recommendation of the court's Disciplinary Review Board that Edward McElroy receive a yearlong suspension for hiding from the firm and its then-client, Dennis Bielski, that his personal injury action was dismissed. The suspension takes effect April 20, according...

