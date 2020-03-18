Real Estate Rumors: Feeding America, APA, Southern Marinas

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Food bank Feeding America has reached a deal to lease more than 61,000 square feet on North Clark Street in Chicago, Crain’s Chicago Business reported on Wednesday. The charity is taking space at 161 N. Clark St., which is owned by CBRE Global Investors, and will move to the new digs later this year, Crain’s said. The food bank currently has 46,000 square feet on East Wacker Drive in Chicago, according to the report. The American Psychiatric Association has purchased three floors at an office building in Washington, D.C., for $45 million, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The deal is for the...

