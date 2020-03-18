Ex-CNBC Makeup Artist Can't Back Up OT Suit, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A former CNBC makeup artist failed to convince the Second Circuit that the business news channel fired her for complaining about overtime pay, with the appeals court saying Wednesday that her comments about compensation were not protected by anti-retaliation provisions of federal law. The three-member panel said a lower court properly tossed Yajaira Velazquez's claim that CNBC, NBCUniversal and Yoh Services LLC retaliated against her in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act by firing her for objecting to requests for overtime pay. While Velazquez argued that her comments to supervisors about not getting paid time-and-a-half — saying in one instance...

