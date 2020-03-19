Rethinking Flood Insurance In The Age Of Climate Change

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Climate change is impacting the global economy and the commercial real estate finance market in many ways. This article analyzes a key tool that lenders, developers, real estate investors and commercial mortgage-backed security bond buyers all rely on to protect commercial real estate against loss due to flooding — flood insurance.[1] During the past two years, 30 extreme weather events occurred in the U.S. In 2018, this country suffered $91 billion in damages from 14 different climate disasters, each with losses exceeding $1 billion, mostly to residential and commercial real estate. It’s no surprise, then, that the six most expensive years...

