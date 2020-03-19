Sprint Loses Latest Bid To Down Motel's Junk Fax Claims

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A defunct Super 8 franchisee can move forward with a Telephone Consumer Protection Act case against Sprint over unsolicited fax ads, a Connecticut federal judge ruled Thursday, overruling the telecom's objections to an earlier decision that kept the case afloat. Sprint argued earlier this month that U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer bucked a growing body of case law by siding with Gorss Motels Inc., citing recent rulings from the Eleventh Circuit and several district courts that tossed the motel operator's junk fax suits against other advertisers. However, Judge Meyer said Thursday that the facts in those cases were distinct from...

