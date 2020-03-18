Stan Lee's Daughter Dodges Sanctions In IP Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday refused to sanction the daughter of late comic book legend Stan Lee for allegedly filing a frivolous suit claiming her father's business partners orchestrated a scheme to "loot" his intellectual property. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II rejected POW! Entertainment Inc.'s motion for sanctions against Joan Celia "JC" Lee, finding the entertainment company didn't wait the required 24 days after notifying Lee of the intended motion before filing its request with the court. "The earliest POW could file its motion for sanctions with the court would be December 6, 2019, after the full twenty-four-day safe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS