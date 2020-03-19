WWE, Take-Two Can't Knock Out Tattoo Artist's Copyright Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and game maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. must face most of a tattoo artist's intellectual property lawsuit after an Illinois federal judge found she owns a copyright for all but one of a star wrestler's tattoo designs that appeared in the companies' video games. In a ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle largely denied the companies' bids to toss Catherine Alexander's suit alleging they infringed tattoo designs she inked on wrestler Randy Orton by including them in his digital avatar when designing the popular WWE 2K games. But although Alexander registered most of her tattoo designs with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS