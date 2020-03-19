9th Circ. Partially Revives DOD Racial Discrimination Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday that an Asian American U.S. Department of Defense data security specialist can pursue a claim he suffered racial discrimination by the agency's field office chief in Hawaii, partially overturning a lower court's decision. A three-judge panel reversed and remanded James Farrens' disparate treatment claim, saying this conduct — unlike the other actions asserted in his suit — was the only one alleged within the statutory period. According to the order, the district court's June 2018 ruling incorrectly concluded there was insufficient evidence to support Farrens' claim that Field Office Chief Debra Habel discriminated against him because...

