T-Mobile Says Californians Slept Too Long On Merger Claims

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile and Sprint shouldn’t have to defend their $56 billion union in another antitrust challenge, especially not one mounted more than a year and a half after the merger was first announced, the companies told a California federal court Wednesday. The mobile giants said the doctrine of laches — built around the maxim that “equity aids the vigilant, not those who slumber on their rights” – blocks California consumers’ antitrust claims from moving forward. “Sitting on one’s rights during the regulatory review of a merger is a classic situation where laches applies,” the mobile behemoths said in their filing asking the...

