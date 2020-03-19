Investor Says Biotech Co. Blew Drug Approval, Hurting Stocks

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts biotech firm was sued Wednesday in New Jersey federal court by an investor who claimed the company's stock lost about a third of its value after regulators shelved an experimental birth defect drug due to shortcomings in its approval application. Investor John R. Afinowicz decries the "materially false" representations LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. made to its investors about the purportedly intact timeline for its proposed treatment for the congenital disease methylmalonic acidemia, also known as MMA, in his complaint. LogicBio's stock value plummeted 32% last month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged unanswered questions in the company's application,...

