Real Estate Rumors: Viacom, Morgan Stanley, Weingarten

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- CBS Corp. parent company Viacom Inc. has taken Black Rock tower in New York off the market amid coronavirus concerns, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The company had been hoping to get more than $1 billion with the sale of the 52-story tower at 51 W. 52nd St., where CBS has roughly 870,000 square feet of space and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz has 250,000 square feet, according to the report.

Morgan Stanley has provided $63.8 million in financing for a portfolio of eight multifamily properties in the Bronx, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan to Finkelstein Timberger East Real Estate is for 271 E. 197th St., 686 Rosewood St., 2505 and 2515 Olinville Ave., 3215 Holland Ave., 1475 Sheridan Ave., 2305 University Ave. and 2315 Walton Ave., which have a combined 422 residential units, according to the report.

Weingarten Realty Investors has purchased a Trader Joe’s-anchored shopping center in Wellington, Florida, for $35.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for Village Green Center, a 70,381-square-foot property that sits on 11.4 acres on State Road 7, and the seller is an entity managed by investors James J. Ward III and Patricia Ward Holloway, the journal said.

--Editing by Alanna Weissman.

