Real Estate Rumors: Viacom, Morgan Stanley, Weingarten

Morgan Stanley has provided $63.8 million in financing for a portfolio of eight multifamily properties in the Bronx, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan to Finkelstein Timberger East Real Estate is for 271 E. 197th St., 686 Rosewood St., 2505 and 2515 Olinville Ave., 3215 Holland Ave., 1475 Sheridan Ave., 2305 University Ave. and 2315 Walton Ave., which have a combined 422 residential units, according to the report.
Weingarten Realty Investors has purchased a Trader Joe’s-anchored shopping center in Wellington, Florida, for $35.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for Village Green Center, a 70,381-square-foot property that sits on 11.4 acres on State Road 7, and the seller is an entity managed by investors James J. Ward III and Patricia Ward Holloway, the journal said.
