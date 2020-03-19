Asbestos Removal Co. Says Insurer's Attys Cost It $6.1M

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey asbestos removal company is taking its insurer to federal court, alleging that the insurer's attorneys refused to settle a personal injury claim when it had the chance, resulting in a $6.1 million judgment against the company. Nova Development Group Inc. said in a complaint filed Wednesday that the "zero-pay" position adopted by American Safety Casualty Insurance Co. — the predecessor to defendant TIG Insurance Co. — cost Nova dearly during pretrial negotiations, as ASI's lawyers rejected an offer to settle for less than a third of the eventual settlement. According to the complaint, one of Nova's employees was injured...

