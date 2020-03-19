MoviePass Parent Co. Sells Moviefone In Ch. 7 For $1M

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved the $1 million sale of the Moviefone movie listing service by the parent company of failed movie subscription service MoviePass' Chapter 7 trustee. Alan Nisselson, the trustee for Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., reported to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein that a company called Born in Cleveland LLC had put in the best of six qualified bids for Moviefone and that he has begun work on finding a buyer for MoviePass. Helios, a New York-based data and analytics company, purchased Moviefone — which shut down its phone line in 2014 but continues to...

