Texas Panel Grants New Trial In Funeral Home Injury Suit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A woman hurt while preparing for her father’s funeral will have another chance to sue a funeral home for ordinary negligence after a Texas appeals court ruled Thursday that a judge wrongly prevented a jury from considering her claim. Grieving daughter Lee Ann Colbert was hurt when the glass from a large picture frame she was lent by Smith Family Funeral Home slid out of the frame and landed on her feet, causing severe injuries. Texas' Eleventh Court of Appeals said Thursday that Colbert was wrongly denied a chance to bring the ordinary-negligence claim to a jury, which considered only premises...

