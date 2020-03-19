$10B Ore. LNG Project Gets FERC Nod Despite Demand Slump

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday greenlit construction of a $10 billion liquefied natural gas export project in Oregon, though agency's sole Democratic commissioner claimed the agency is ignoring the project's climate change impacts and questioned the project's viability amid slumping global LNG demand. FERC's approval of the Jordan Cove LNG project and an associated gas pipeline, a month after the commission bizarrely opted not to vote on the project, featured a familiar 2-1 split pitting Chairman Neil Chatterjee and Commissioner Bernard McNamee against Commissioner Richard Glick. The decision was announced Thursday via teleconference with Chatterjee, as FERC had canceled...

