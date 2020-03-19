Ex-REIT Exec's Conviction For Securities Fraud Stands

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit affirmed the conviction of a real estate investment trust's former chief financial officer on Thursday, saying that even had jurors heard about a payout offer between witnesses against him, the evidence was too strong for it to have made a difference. Brian Block challenged his June 2017 conviction on charges that he schemed to inflate earnings while CFO of American Realty Capital Properties, now Vereit Inc., by $13 million in 2014. In a brief order, the court upheld his conviction Thursday. One of Block’s arguments on appeal was that the conviction should be axed because prosecutors never told...

