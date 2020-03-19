Mylan, Pfizer Want EpiPen Row Paused For Class Cert. Appeal

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Mylan and Pfizer asked a Kansas federal court to pause a class action accusing the drugmakers of scheming to inflate prices of the emergency allergy treatment EpiPen while they try to appeal last month's class certification ruling to the Tenth Circuit. The companies filed a motion Wednesday to stay the district court case until they can resolve their bid to appeal a Feb. 27 order certifying classes of consumers under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and state antitrust laws. The stay would remain in place until the Tenth Circuit decided on a petition for review from Mylan and Pfizer...

