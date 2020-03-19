DOI Gives Thumbs-Up To Snoqualmie Land-Into-Trust Bid

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Wednesday approved a bid by the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe to have land next to its reservation in Washington state taken into trust by the federal government, based on the tribe’s rights under an 1855 treaty. Applying new guidance from the DOI solicitor for tribal land-into-trust applications, the DOI’s Bureau of Indian Affairs found that the Snoqualmie tribe had shown that it was recognized and under federal jurisdiction when the Indian Reorganization Act was enacted in 1934, allowing the government to take the land into trust for the tribe. The tribe’s rights under the 1855...

