Fla. Court Won't Move Suit Over Death At Mexican Resort

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit against Palace Resorts Inc. over a deadly assault at a Cancun resort can stay in Miami, rejecting the resort company's efforts to move it to Mexico. In a unanimous decision issued without an opinion, Florida's Third District Court of Appeal affirmed the trial court's ruling that denied Palace Resorts' bid to move the suit to Quintana Roo, Mexico. The trial court had ruled that because Raine Chacko, whose husband was killed by another guest at Moon Palace Resort in Cancun, never signed the membership agreement under which her sister-in-law had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS